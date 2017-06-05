Freedom and Dignity
Progressives and occupiers need to learn from Palestinians a thing or two about Freedom and Dignity. You do not get what you want from powerful oppressors by begging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|DENG
|121,930
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 6
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC