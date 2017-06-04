Continue reading Carl P. Leubsdorf: R...

Continue reading Carl P. Leubsdorf: Russia probe looms over president

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

That recent scene in Sicily provides an apt portrait of the president's predicament after a week-long venture designed to show him as a major player on the international scene. His Middle East initiatives may or may not produce long-term progress, and his clashes with European allies may or may not lead to long-term problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 9 hr texasmoveit 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Sat NoRestForTheWicked 9
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,913 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC