City of Palestine: Boil water notice for West Carolina, West Alabama streets rescinded
The Boil Water Notice for West Carolina Street from North Fort Street to North Texas Street and West Alabama Street has been rescinded. Boil Water Rescind Notice On June 28, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
