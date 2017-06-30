City of Palestine: Boil water notice ...

City of Palestine: Boil water notice for West Carolina, West Alabama streets rescinded

The Boil Water Notice for West Carolina Street from North Fort Street to North Texas Street and West Alabama Street has been rescinded. Boil Water Rescind Notice On June 28, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required our public water system,City of Palestine Utilities Department, PWS ID 0010001 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

