City of Palestine announces finalists...

City of Palestine announces finalists for Chief of Police

The four finalists include Darrell Coslin, of Palestine, Andy Harvey of Grand Prairie, Bennie Baker of Tucson, Arizona, and Earl Morrison of Hutto. Before the final section is made, the candidates will take part in interviews and public events starting Wednesday.

