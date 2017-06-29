City of Palestine announces finalists for Chief of Police
The four finalists include Darrell Coslin, of Palestine, Andy Harvey of Grand Prairie, Bennie Baker of Tucson, Arizona, and Earl Morrison of Hutto. Before the final section is made, the candidates will take part in interviews and public events starting Wednesday.
