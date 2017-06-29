Anderson County Sheriff's Office identifies second victim of fatal fire
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the person was identified as Amanda Beth Corson, 40, of Palestine. Corson was found dead after a June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901.
