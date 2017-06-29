Anderson County Sheriff's Office iden...

Anderson County Sheriff's Office identifies second victim of fatal fire

Monday Jun 26 Read more: KLTV Tyler

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the person was identified as Amanda Beth Corson, 40, of Palestine. Corson was found dead after a June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

