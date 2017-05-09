Trump vows to revive stalled Israel-Palestine peace process
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a new conference at EU headquarters in Brussels. President Donald Trump will press Abbas to end payments to families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails US President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speak in the Roosevelt Room during a joint statement at the White House on May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May 1
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC