Tree removal in Palestine causes temporary lane closure

The City of Palestine has decided to remove two dead trees at Reagan Park on Tuesday, May 9. Pardue Tree Service will remove the Live Oak trees for the safety of the park's visitors. To help with the removal, a lane of traffic into Reagan Park and on Crockett Road will be rerouted for safety.

