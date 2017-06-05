Severe weather watches issued for sev...

Severe weather watches issued for several ETX counties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

At 4:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Elkhart, or 10 miles south of Palestine, moving east at 45 mph. Quarter size hail and damage to vehicles is possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr Mike 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 17 hr yidfellas v USA 11
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Anderson County was issued at June 06 at 10:15AM CDT

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC