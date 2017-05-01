Palestine police arrest store employee for bomb threat at Lowe's
A man has been arrested after police say he made a bomb threat at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Palestine. According to a statement from police, on April 29 at about 5:06 p.m., they responded to a call at Lowes on Loop 256, where a bomb threat had been called in to dispatch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|Mon
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC