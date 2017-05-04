NTSB: Texting, drugs eyed as church bus crash factors

A new government report says Congress should consider authorizing the U.S. Department of Energy to study stabilizing some nuclear waste at the nation's largest repository by encasing it in a cement-like mixture... A new government report says Congress should consider authorizing the U.S. Department of Energy to study stabilizing some nuclear waste at the nation's largest repository by encasing it in a cement-like mixture instead of turning it into glass logs. The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.