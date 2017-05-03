Next 25 Articles
Talk show host Stephen Colbert is taking serious heat on social media for a vulgar joke he made about President Donald Trump that many fans are calling "homophobic." The "Late Show" star sounded off on Trump during his opening monologue Monday night, criticizing Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS NewsA "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May 1
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC