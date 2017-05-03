Next 25 Articles

Next 25 Articles

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Talk show host Stephen Colbert is taking serious heat on social media for a vulgar joke he made about President Donald Trump that many fans are calling "homophobic." The "Late Show" star sounded off on Trump during his opening monologue Monday night, criticizing Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS NewsA "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May 1 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 34
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr 23 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC