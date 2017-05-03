New Hamas charter acknowledges 1967 b...

New Hamas charter acknowledges 1967 borders ahead of Abbas US visit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Daily Millbury

Gaza City: Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that has authority over the population of the Gaza Strip, released a new manifesto on Monday moderating its position toward Israel - if only slightly - and distancing itself from rival Islamist groups in the Middle East.The new declaration, an apparent attempt to reverse Hamas' increasing isolation, is the first revision of the group's charter since it was founded during the first Palestinian intifada three decades ago as a militant underground faction devoted to a religious war to destroy Israel. Life under siege in the Gaza Strip The World Health Organization estimates that at least 20 per cent of the Gaza population has a severe mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May 1 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 34
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,928
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr 23 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC