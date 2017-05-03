New Hamas charter acknowledges 1967 borders ahead of Abbas US visit
Gaza City: Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that has authority over the population of the Gaza Strip, released a new manifesto on Monday moderating its position toward Israel - if only slightly - and distancing itself from rival Islamist groups in the Middle East.The new declaration, an apparent attempt to reverse Hamas' increasing isolation, is the first revision of the group's charter since it was founded during the first Palestinian intifada three decades ago as a militant underground faction devoted to a religious war to destroy Israel. Life under siege in the Gaza Strip The World Health Organization estimates that at least 20 per cent of the Gaza population has a severe mental illness.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May 1
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
