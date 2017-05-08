Judge: New York-New Jersey bombing tr...

Judge: New York-New Jersey bombing trial won't be moved

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: NBC29

Police say a man accused of killing two engaged doctors at a luxury Boston condominium building has a criminal history of robbing banks. The most prominent domestic violence hotline in the U.S. says there's been a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May 1 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 34
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Apr 27 USS LIBERTY 121,924
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr 23 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC