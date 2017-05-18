For Palestinians in Lebanon, 69 years of despair
In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, Sheikh Mohammad Muwad speaks during an interview with the Associated Press inside the Hussein Mosque in the village of Dayait al-Arab near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. On Monday,... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,925
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May 1
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC