Dallas settles legal fight with Monty Bennett over East Texas pipeline
After four years of legal battles over a water pipeline designed to run through Monty Bennett's East Texas ranch, the Dallas City Council voted on Wednesday to settle with the Dallas hotel magnate rather than continue with a condemnation lawsuit. The $2.3 billion Integrated Pipeline Project is being built by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|2 hr
|DENG
|121,930
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|11
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC