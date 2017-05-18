Annual peace officer's memorial cerem...

Annual peace officer's memorial ceremony held at T.B. Fountain Plaza

Monday May 15 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Anderson County Sheriff's deputies stand in formation at the fallen officers memorial in Palestine Tyler police officers stand at attention during the annual Smith County Peace Officer's Memorial Service at T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza in Tyler, Texas, on Monday, May 15, 2017. The service honored fallen officers in Smith County and throughout the state of Texas.

