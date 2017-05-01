Affidavit: 2 men armed with guns forced way into Grapeland home, beat victim
A 20-year-old Palestine man was arrested on April 29 in connection to allegations that he and another man forced their way into a home in Grapeland, brandished guns, and beat a man about the face, head, and body in 2016. One of the men even pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but the weapon didn't fire, the arrest affidavit stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|22 hr
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC