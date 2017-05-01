Affidavit: 2 men armed with guns forced way into Grapeland home, beat victim

A 20-year-old Palestine man was arrested on April 29 in connection to allegations that he and another man forced their way into a home in Grapeland, brandished guns, and beat a man about the face, head, and body in 2016. One of the men even pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but the weapon didn't fire, the arrest affidavit stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.