2 arrested on drug charges after Henderson Co. high speed chase
A Henderson County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator's high-speed chase along county roads late last night ended with multiple drug charges against a young couple, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said this morning. Narcotics Investigator Josh Rickman spotted the two along FM 804 in Larue when he observed them commit a traffic violation.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|5 hr
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 25
|DENG
|121,924
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr '17
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
