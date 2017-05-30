2 arrested on drug charges after Hend...

2 arrested on drug charges after Henderson Co. high speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: KLTV Tyler

A Henderson County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigator's high-speed chase along county roads late last night ended with multiple drug charges against a young couple, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said this morning. Narcotics Investigator Josh Rickman spotted the two along FM 804 in Larue when he observed them commit a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 5 hr NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 25 DENG 121,924
Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX May '17 bealopez 1
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News 1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal... Apr '17 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 5
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Anderson County was issued at June 02 at 10:33AM CDT

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC