Woman arrested in Jacksonville shooting, road rage incident involving off-duty Palestine officer

According to the Palestine Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., Palestine PD was notified that one of its officers had been involved in a shooting incident, while off duty, at the McDonald's Restaurant located at 402 Jackson Street in Jacksonville. According to the department, the officer has been placed on administrative leave and they are withholding the officer's name until completing the internal review.

