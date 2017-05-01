Walls of the world: Barriers to movement across the globe
In this Oct. 13, 2016 file picture a police officer, second right, and border guard, right, of Poland patrol with Hungarian policemen along the temporary border fence on the Hungarian-Serbian border near Roszke, 180 kms southeast of Budapest, Hungary. Hungary built fences along its southern borders with Serbia and Croatia in 2015, when thousands of migrants a day were passing through the country each day on their way to Germany and other destinations in western Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|17 hr
|bealopez
|1
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC