Video: Man leads Texas police on high...

Video: Man leads Texas police on high-speed pursuit in stolen ambulance

12 min ago

PALESTINE, Texas - A man who was being treated at a local emergency room walked out, stole an ambulance and led police on a high-speed pursuit Saturday. Fox 4 DFW reported that Armondo Vinaja, 18, reached speeds of up to 100 mph and was leaning out of the ambulance window at one point during the pursuit.

