Texas teen wants case moved back to juvenile court
A 17-year-old certified to stand trial as an adult in Miller County, Ark., wants his case moved back to juvenile court. Chavel Terrel Jemison, of Palestine, Texas, appeared before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones on charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and commercial burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|33
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,925
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC