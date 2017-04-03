Raw Video: Police arrest suspect who ...

Raw Video: Police arrest suspect who took high-speed joy ride in stolen ambulance

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Armando Vinaja, 18, was arrested by officers Friday. Vinaja allegedly stole an ambulance from the Palestine Regional Medical Center and led police on a chase.

Palestine, TX

