Off-duty Palestine officer involved in Jacksonville incident

On April 4, 2017, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Palestine Police Department was notified that one of its officers had been involved in a shooting incident, while off duty, in Jacksonville, Texas. The incident is under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

