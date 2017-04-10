Norway cops destroy suspect device in Oslo
"We were trying to see what was going on". The police were screaming at us to get back inside and stay where we were, ' she added by telephone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|4 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Wed
|operation gladio
|8
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 11
|mohel klavan
|121,925
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|33
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC