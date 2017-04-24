News 26 mins ago 10:48 p.m.Long lost veteran brother found by sister as homeless veterans geta
The burial of 20 indigent veterans Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery came with the unsettling fact that 13 of those veterans would be buried without investigators able to find any next of kin. But for one north Texas family, hearing the name of Bobby Gleason on WFAA the night before brought at least some of their years of questions to an end.
