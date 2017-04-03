Man steals ambulance, leads Palestine police on chase
Armando Vinaja, 18, was arrested by officers after he stole an ambulance from Palestine Regional Medical Center. At 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, an ambulance service from the Leon County transported Vinaja to the hospital's Emergency Room.
