How a controversial Palestinian leader justifies paying aid money to families of terrorists
A top Palestinian Authority leader, visiting the U.S. to participate in a New York City meeting of the Israel Policy Forum, defended giving money to the families of Palestinian jihadists who kill Israelis. Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the PA's Fatah Central Committee and widely seen as the next PA president, said his government has a duty to assist all their people, including families of those who die in attacks on Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Sun
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|enforce FARA
|33
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC