How a controversial Palestinian leader justifies paying aid money to families of terrorists

Thursday Apr 13

A top Palestinian Authority leader, visiting the U.S. to participate in a New York City meeting of the Israel Policy Forum, defended giving money to the families of Palestinian jihadists who kill Israelis. Jibril Rajoub, secretary general of the PA's Fatah Central Committee and widely seen as the next PA president, said his government has a duty to assist all their people, including families of those who die in attacks on Israel.

