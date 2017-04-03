Henderson County sheriff investigatin...

Henderson County sheriff investigating after baby's drowning death

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KLTV Tyler

A 10-month-old boy died during the weekend in Coffee City, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said it happened it happened about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar 14 enforce FARA 33
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Feb '17 deport all Collab... 7
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb '17 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb '17 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Anderson County was issued at April 04 at 10:49AM CDT

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC