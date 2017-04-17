From the A-J's Pages: Gov. Romney's presidential prospects facing trouble

Yasser Arafat, who has survived gun battles, air raids and assassination attempts as leader of the Palestinian cause, walked away Wednesday after his plane made a belly-landing during a desert sandstorm. LANSING - Just when his Presidential prospect can least afford it, Gov. George Romney is facing serious trouble on his homefront that dwarfs anything encountered during his four previous years in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.