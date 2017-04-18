Flight For Life Expands Service Area Across Northeast Texas
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and Titus Regional Medical Center have reached an agreement to expand Flight For Life coverage in the region with the relocation of a lifesaving aircraft, expanding access to award-winning health care services throughout several states. The EC-130 helicopter, previously based in Winnsboro, was relocated to Titus Regional Medical Center in Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Sun
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|enforce FARA
|33
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC