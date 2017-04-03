First Alert Weather Day: Risk of seve...

First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe weather increased for parts of East Texas

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

I'll start off by saying that the Storm Prediction Center has added a MODERATE RISK for severe weather for the southern half of East Texas. This area is south of a Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage line.

Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Anderson County was issued at April 04 at 10:49AM CDT

Palestine, TX

