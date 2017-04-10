EMS officials explain how they protec...

EMS officials explain how they protect vehicles following ambulance chase

Saturday Apr 8

Earlier this week in Palestine, a man was arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Dash cam video shows the driver, identified by police as 18-year-old Armando Vinaja, being chased by authorities through Anderson county neighborhoods.

