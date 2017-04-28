Cyprus President accorded ceremonial welcome

President Nicos Anastasiades, who is paying a state visit to India, met with Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, the Governor of the state of Maharashtra, with whom he discussed prospects for further cooperation in the fields of finance and commerce. The four agreements are Executive Programme on Culture, Education and Scientific Cooperation for 2017-2020; Work Plan under programme of Cooperation in Agriculture for 2017-2018; Merchant Shipping Agreement; and Air Aviation Agreement.

