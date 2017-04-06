Continue reading Watch: Officers chase, tackle 18-year-old who stole ambulance in East Texas

Continue reading Watch: Officers chas...

Watch: Officers chase, tackle 18-year-old who stole ambulance in East Texas

An 18-year-old led officers on a chase in a stolen ambulance before getting tackled by them in East Texas Saturday. Armando Vinaja had been transported by an ambulance to a hospital in Palestine about 5 p.m. He later left, stole one of the hospital's ambulances and refused to stop during a high-speed chase with officers, police said.

