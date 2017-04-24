Confederacy will stay in place at University of Texas
The University of Texas removed a statue of Jefferson Davis from the Main Hall in 2015. But officials say similar statues of Confederate Gens.
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 16
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|enforce FARA
|33
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
