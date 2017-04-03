City of Palestine announces Good Frid...

City of Palestine announces Good Friday closing schedule

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The City of Palestine has announced the Good Friday holiday schedule for city facilities. The following city offices and facilities will close Friday, April 14 and will resume normal business hours on April 17: a City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager's Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office and Warehouse Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar 14 enforce FARA 33
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,924
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Feb '17 deport all Collab... 7
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb '17 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb '17 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC