City of Palestine announces Good Friday closing schedule
The City of Palestine has announced the Good Friday holiday schedule for city facilities. The following city offices and facilities will close Friday, April 14 and will resume normal business hours on April 17: a City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services, Public Works, Utilities, City Manager's Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office and Warehouse Services.
