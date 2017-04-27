Build the wall: It's not just the U.S. that has put up physical barriers in recent years
A view of the "peace wall" that still divides Protestant loyalist and Catholic nationalist communities Belfast, Northern Ireland, on March 24, 2017. Reminders of the past are everywhere in Belfast - murals and memorials to those killed in the three-decade conflict known as "The Troubles," along with walls that still separate predominantly Protestant neighborhoods from mostly Catholic ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Fri
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,928
|1 dead, 1 injured after boat goes over Lake Pal...
|Apr 23
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|5
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC