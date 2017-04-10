Ancient sacred art resurrected in cit...

Ancient sacred art resurrected in city of Jesus's birth

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Foreign students of the Bethlehem Icon Center present the works executed during their course to be blessed by an archbishop, in the biblical West Bank city of Bethlehem on April 11, 2017. THOMAS COEX / AFP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Ted K of ABC 121,927
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr 12 operation gladio 8
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar '17 enforce FARA 33
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb '17 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb '17 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC