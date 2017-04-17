50 years after war, settlements blur future borders
For many Israelis, Har Homa has become another neighborhood in Jerusalem, served by city bus lines, schools... . In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017, a Palestinian worker prays at a construction site in Har Homa neighborhood in east Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Ted K of ABC
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|enforce FARA
|33
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC