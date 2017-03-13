Woman to celebrate turning 100
Ruth Mims Holly, of Tennessee Colony, will be celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday in Waco, where three of her children live. Ruth was born on March 4, 1917, in the Yard community of Tennessee Colony near Palestine.
