US boycotts UN rights council debate on Israel, Palestinians
The United States on Monday boycotted a Human Rights Council session focusing on Palestinian areas, saying the regular review shows the council's "long-standing bias against Israel" that threatens the "credibility" of the U.N.-supported body. Israel is the only country that faces an examination of its rights record at every one of the council's three sessions each year under a standing agenda item - known as Item 7 - on "Palestine and other occupied Arab territories."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|33
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,926
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb 28
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC