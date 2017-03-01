Street artist Banksy opens Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem
Secretive British street artist Banksy opened a hotel next to Israel's controversial separation wall in Bethlehem on Friday, his latest artwork in the Palestinian territories. The Walled Off Hotel is only four metres from the wall which cuts through the occupied West Bank and all the rooms face it.
