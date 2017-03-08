State Department spokesman says he believes frozen funds to Palestinians released
State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner answers reporters' questions during the department's first on-camera briefing since President Donald Trump was inaugurated March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. A US State Department spokesman said on Wednesday that he believes that some $221 million in held-up funding intended for the Palestinians has been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb 28
|deport all Collab...
|7
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|zionism is racism
|32
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC