State Department spokesman says he believes frozen funds to Palestinians released

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Times of Israel

State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner answers reporters' questions during the department's first on-camera briefing since President Donald Trump was inaugurated March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. A US State Department spokesman said on Wednesday that he believes that some $221 million in held-up funding intended for the Palestinians has been released.

