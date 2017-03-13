Spring in Palestine blooms and Piney Woods spring break excursions roll on Texas State Railroad
All aboard! The Texas State Railroad got its wheels rolling this past weekend to the delight of locals and visitors in Palestine and Rusk. In addition, the dogwood trees are in full bloom in Palestine and are rolling out an early welcome for spring here in the Piney Woods.
