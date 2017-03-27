Michael Allen Wins at Palestine

Michael Allen Wins at Palestine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: American Bass Anglers

Michael Allen of Bogata, Texas won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Texas East division tournament, held March 18th on Lake Palestine, TX. Running out of The Villages Marina near Noonday, Texas the Bogota, Texas angler caught an awesome five fish limit weighing 22.41 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Mar 14 enforce FARA 33
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 14 enforce FARA 5
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,925
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Feb '17 deport all Collab... 7
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb '17 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb '17 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC