Michael Allen Wins at Palestine
Michael Allen of Bogata, Texas won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Texas East division tournament, held March 18th on Lake Palestine, TX. Running out of The Villages Marina near Noonday, Texas the Bogota, Texas angler caught an awesome five fish limit weighing 22.41 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Add your comments below
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|33
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 14
|enforce FARA
|5
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,925
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb '17
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Bob
|10
Find what you want!
Search Palestine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC