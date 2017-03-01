GOP Expects Bipartisan Support to Blo...

GOP Expects Bipartisan Support to Block Taxpayer Funds to Palestinian Authority

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has reintroduced a piece of legislation that aims to cut off funds to the Palestinian Authority if it continues paying terrorists and their families. "After eight years of the Obama administration, the USA must take long overdue action to hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for incentivizing and rewarding acts of terrorism", Cruz told the Free Beacon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) 3 hr deport all Collab... 7
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Feb 22 israel is Sodom 3
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Feb 22 zionism is racism 32
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb 18 Justice For Lauren 3
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC