GOP Expects Bipartisan Support to Block Taxpayer Funds to Palestinian Authority
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has reintroduced a piece of legislation that aims to cut off funds to the Palestinian Authority if it continues paying terrorists and their families. "After eight years of the Obama administration, the USA must take long overdue action to hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for incentivizing and rewarding acts of terrorism", Cruz told the Free Beacon .
Palestine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Feb 22
|israel is Sodom
|3
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Feb 22
|zionism is racism
|32
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb 8
|From Ohio
|1
|2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08)
|Feb 4
|Bob
|10
