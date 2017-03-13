Get your own facts, ignore media, Pal...

Get your own facts, ignore media, Palestinian artist Halaby tells successors

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Reuters

Palestinian painter Samia Halaby has blunt advice for aspiring Arab artists - get your inspiration first-hand, whether from ordinary people or historical documents, avoiding the "lies" of the media. Halaby, who made her name with abstract paintings, drew on both kinds of source for her most overtly political project, a series of drawings of the 1956 massacre of Palestinians by Israeli border police at Kafr Qasem.

