Fight in Palestine leads to pursuit, suspect in hospital
When officers arrived at the location and attempted to contact the involved parties, one suspect fled the scene in a gray 2009 Chevrolet pickup. Officers pursued the suspect a short distance before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the intersection of W. Green St. and Cottage Ave. The suspect's identity is being withheld at this time.
