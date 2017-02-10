US blocks Palestinian from leading UN...

US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The United States on Friday blocked the appointment of the former Palestinian prime minister to lead the U.N. political mission in Libya, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration "was disappointed" to see that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to the Security Council indicating his intention to appoint Salam Fayyad, who served as the Palestinian Authority's prime minister from 2007-2013, as the next U.N. special representative to Libya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palestine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
Looking for home to rent this fall? Feb 8 From Ohio 1
News 2 Teachers Suspended At Poynor ISD (Mar '08) Feb 4 Bob 10
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb 3 o see the light 85
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Jan 26 Anonymous 2
News Palestinians say Trump freezes Obama's last-min... Jan 25 payola 3
See all Palestine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palestine Forum Now

Palestine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palestine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Palestine, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC